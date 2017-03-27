Unwanted junk

Curbside Cleanup gives Farmington residents an opportunity to dispose of bulky items not routinely collected. It doesn't cost any extra, because it's included in the city's quarterly garbage fee.

Curbside Cleanup days run Saturdays from April 22 to May 20. Residents with garbage collected Mondays will have curbside pickup on April 22. Tuesday collection is April 29, Wednesday collection is May 6, Thursday collection is May 13 and Friday collection is May 20.

Scavenging is a side-issue to the cleanup — one man's trash is another man's treasure.

Trucks are often seen trolling the neighborhood looking for specific items to scrap and resell.

Waiting to put items out the night before collection day will help reduce the number of scavengers. Residents are encouraged to call 911 to report illegal dumping or scavengers that are disruptive or making a mess.

Mooching is another issue. Curbside Cleanup is for Farmington residents only. Garbage coming in from outside of Farmington can increase the cost of the program for residents.

People living in Lakeville or surrounding townships cannot participate, even if they have a Farmington mailing address.

Residents are limited to two appliances per house. Carpet rolls should be less than five feet long and one foot in diameter. Carpets should be rolled up and taped or tied.

Also accepted are mattresses, box springs, furniture and other large items that won't fit in a garbage can. Any mechanical items should have the oil or gas drained and the tires removed.

Items not accepted are electronics, construction materials, hazardous waste, recyclable materials, tires, batteries, yard waste or organic materials. Also banned are exceptionally heavy items like pianos or hot tubs.

For details, check the city's website at bit.ly/2mmdiuC.

Ponds and Parks

Volunteers are needed for Farmington's 16th annual Pond and Park Cleanup Day 9-11 a.m. April 29.

The city will supply garbage bags and will dispose of the garbage.

Those interested need to contact Jen Dullum at 651-280-6845 or email the following information: the number of adults and number of children, a contact person's name, address or email, and phone number. The information must be sent to jdullum@ci.farmington.mn.us by April 20.

More than 400 people collected over one ton of garbage from natural areas during the 2016 Pond and Park Cleanup Day.