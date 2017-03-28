Prairieview Park to get new playground equipment, shelter

However, considering the dwindling Park Improvement Fund balance, the city has decided to leave the existing equipment and just add to it, saving themselves about $20,000, said Randy Distad, parks and recreation director.

"We expect playground equipment to have about a 20-year shelf life, so we still have a good five years left on that equipment," he said. "Rather than pulling out good equipment, we felt we could leave it in and just add to the existing structure. As a result of that, we were able to decrease our budget."

The city received seven bids for the playground equipment, choosing to go with Northland Recreation out of Woodbury.

Distad said the Parks and Recreation Commission went with Northland because it offered some unique features.

"We want diversity in our parks with our playground equipment," Distad said. "Most of the other proposals were standard deck and post systems. This one is more of a climbing structure."

Another feature that stood out to the commission was an inter-generational swing, which includes two seats facing each other, one for the parent and one for the child.

"That's something we don't have in any of our parks right now," he said.

The 30-foot shelter will cost $35,000 and should last more than 40 years, Distad said.

"It is the largest shelter that we could get for the money we're spending. We're getting the most bang for our buck in this situation," he said.

The purchases will reduce the Park Improvement Fund to $159,418. The fund, which is usually supplemented by new residential building, has been stagnant for the last few years as building has slowed. The city will be discussing alternate sources of funding to maintain old parks and build new ones in 2018.

The city currently has two other park plans on hold, waiting for funding.

Mayor Todd Larson advised Distad to keep an eye on the fund balance.

"It took a hard hit tonight," he said.