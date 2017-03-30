The department makes up about 11 percent, or $1.3 million of the city's overall general fund, but many of the amenities managed by the department come from donations from residents and businesses.

Randy Distad, Parks and Rec director, calls the cooperation a win-win situation. "We rely very heavily on volunteers," he said.

In 2016 the Farmington Youth Hockey Association donated $3,517 for lumber to repair the boards on the ice rink at North Creek Park. About 80 volunteer fifth graders from Meadowview Elementary planted ten trees in the Jim Bell Park and Preserve for Arbor Day.

A $50,000 Mighty Ducks grant, $10,000 from Farmington Liquors and $5,000 from the FYHA helped purchase a $130,000 electric Zamboni ice resurfacer for the Schmitz-Maki Arena.

The FYHA also donated $7,500 to help cover the cost of a new sound system for the arena.

A total of 536 volunteers donated 2,035 hours to help with flag football, the Dew Run, the Secret Holiday Shop, and Park and Pond Cleanup in 2016.

The Castle Rock-Empire-Eureka-Farmington Enhancement Group (CEEF), a nonprofit, donated $5,000 toward a new puppet wagon that attracted 787 people to its summer shows.

"CEEF was happy to do it," Mayor Todd Larson said.

The Rambling River Center, a city-subsidized center for the over 55 age group, put in 8,573 volunteer hours in 2016. Several stepped up when their city-paid recreation specialist position was in flux.

The RRC members also held fundraisers that helped them purchased 200 new chairs. A Rotary Club donation gave them new cabinets for the front office. Overall, the RRC raised $21,965 which contributed to its operations.

The successful movies and music in the park events relied heavily on business contributions. Ten businesses or organizations donated $3,000 for the two movie events, which drew 450 people.

"It was such a large group that this year we have to actually order a larger screen for it," Distad said. "Without the sponsorship of local businesses and service organizations to help offset these costs, this program wouldn't be possible. It's great way for our community to build community."

Eight businesses donated $1,600 toward the four music concerts, which drew 565 people.

The general fund portion pays the administrative salaries, keeps the pool running and subsidizes the RRC.

The outdoor pool attracted 8,934 swimmers, down from 9,543 in 2015.

Other items that fall under the department's domain, such as trail maintenance, park improvement and the ice arena, are paid for out of separate funds.

Ten miles of bike trail primarily in the city's southeast section were fog and crack sealed in 2016. The fire station driveway was replaced and the central maintenance facility got updated locker rooms.

Troy Hill Park got a new playground and the old equipment was sent to a third world country at no cost to the city.

To read the entire report, go online to bit.ly/2ngAqHD.