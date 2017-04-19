Bernhjelm appointed to vacant City Council seat

Bernhelm was one of nine candidates who applied for the open city council seat. Mayor Todd Larson said Bernhjelm was the top pick after all candidates were interviewed last week.

"She had a lot of good ideas and new, fresh, exciting things she was talking about," Larson said. "It sparked an interest in all of us. We're excited to have her on board."

Bernhjelm, who grew up in Apple Valley and graduated from Eastview High School in 2005, has lived in Farmington with her husband, Will, since July.