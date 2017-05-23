Outdoor fee hikes approved by Minn. lawmakers

The Legislature's environment and natural resources budget, which has the backing of Gov. Mark Dayton, includes about $23 million in fee increases. The measure passed the Senate with a 42-25 vote Sunday, May 21, and passed the House 83-51 shortly before 11 p.m.

Under the proposal:

• Resident fishing license increases by $3 to $25.

• Resident deer hunting license rises $4 to $34.

• Three-year snowmobile registration increases $30 to $105.

• Three-year all-terrain vehicle registration climbs $15 to $60.

• Day passes to state parks rise $2 to $7.

• Year passes to state parks rise $10 to $35.

The last time hunting and fishing license fees increased was in 2012. The increases were proposed by the Department of Natural Resources and Dayton to keep up with rising costs.

Sen. Bill Ingebrigtsen, R-Alexandria, the chief sponsor of the budget bill, defended the necessity of the fee increases but acknowledged outdoor enthusiasts might not want to pay more.

