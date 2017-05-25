PHOTOS: Farmington police connect with residents

Residents and families showed up to tour law enforcement vehicles and walk around inside police station headquarters located off Pilot Knob Road. Many shared a barbecue meal and children's eyes lit up to see police cars with flashing lights. They loved sitting inside the huge, black Dakota County MAAG truck.

"It is a chance to meet people that is quite satisfying because people are having a good time and that is the biggest benefit because most times we are working with people on their worst days," said Farmington Police Chief Brian Lindquist.

The police department spent the last few weeks cleaning in preparation for the annual police night open house.

"It is a four-hour event out of the thousands of hours we are spending working in the communities during the year, and it is a wonderful event to come see us," Lindquist said.

"People thanked us for our service and that is always nice to hear," he added.

Minnesota State Patrol dropped in with a helicopter during the open house.

Lindquist personally thanked dozens of volunteers who helped at the event on the department's Facebook page. Farmington Parks and Recreation crew delivered bleachers and picnic tables.

The Rev. John Guist, the department's chaplain, served as master barbecue chef to feed the hungry and tired masses, Lindquist said.

"To the residents of Farmington, thank you because without your support we could not succeed and you have shown us a tremendous amount of respect and admiration, and that means the world to us," Lindquist said.

Lindquist added: "Lastly, I want to thank the members of the Farmington Police Department — the 26 men and women — who day in and day out show up to protect and serve a community they hold very dear. Thank you."