Farmington reduces license requirements

"As part of an ongoing effort to support local businesses and reduce unnecessary regulation, the staff is proposing to eliminate some licensing requirements in the city code," Kienberger said.

The change eliminates a requirement for a gaming device license.

Currently, one Farmington small business has a billiards license and there are no taxicab licenses in the city. The current license will expire at the end of the year, and with the change in city code, there will be no need for renewal next year.

The 2018 draft city budget includes the change so the city will not receive the $930 in projected revenue that would have come in from these licenses, Kienberger said.

"We want to make it easier for small businesses to come and flourish here in Farmington," he said. "We want this to be a part of an ongoing theme where we will continue to bring back these kind of items through your boards, commissions and to you under that effort as it aligns with your city council goals."