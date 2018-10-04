The products being recalled were packaged on various dates from July 26-Sept. 7, 2018, and have the establishment number "EST. 267" in the USDA inspection mark. The meat was shipped nationwide.

The action followed 130,000 pounds of meat recalled in September over E. coli fears.

An investigation identified 57 cases across 16 states with disease onset dates from Aug. 5-Sept. 6, according to a USDA news release. Raw ground beef was determined to be the probable cause of reported illnesses by FSIS, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state agencies.

Eating food contaminated with Salmonella can cause salmonellosis, a common bacterial food-borne illness, the USDA says. Symptoms include diarrhea, abdominal cramps and fever. The illness can last up to a week.

READ MORE