The recalled bags were distributed to retailers in several states, include Minnesota and Wisconsin.

READ MORE: MN State Southeast launches bicycle fabrication degree | Red Bulls arrive in Middle East on 9-month deployment

The affected products were packaged in variety packs with the following "use by" dates and 11-digit manufacturing codes:

16 count Smartfood Delight Variety Pack Sack – "use by" dates of 4 DEC 2018 OR 18 DEC 2018, and 11-digit manufacturing code that will include the letter combination AM in the second and third position (example: xAMxxxxxxxx)

16 count Crunch & Pop Mix Variety Pack Sack – "use by" dates of 18 DEC 2018 OR 1 JAN 2019, and 11-digit manufacturing code that will include the letter combination AM in the second and third position (example: xAMxxxxxxxx)

Individual bags being recalled have a "guaranteed fresh" date of 1 JAN 2019 and a 9-digit manufacturing code of 615325107 printed on the front upper panel.

READ MORE: Pierce County blotter: Car and crop crimes

The error was discovered after a consumer found chips in their popcorn bag and notified Frito-Lay, the FDA says.

Those seeking reimbursement for the recalled products can contact Frito-Lay Consumer Relations at 800-352-4477 between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.