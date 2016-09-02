Kim Ukura | Independent Town Pages Second Congressional District candidate Angie Craig spoke to residents, staff and volunteers at Trinity Terrace in Farmington during a tour through the district on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2016.

"How many think you're paying too much for prescription drugs?" Angie Craig, Democratic candidate for Minnesota's 2nd Congressional District asked a group of senior citizens Thursday, Sept. 1 during a stop at The Rosemount, a senior living facility in Rosemount, Minnesota.

Several hands shot up and almost every white-haired head in the community room nodded vigorously.

Craig, who is running against Republican candidate Jason Lewis, stopped in Red Wing, Farmington and Rosemount on what she called a senior tour through the district. The DFL has lent its support to Craig, hoping to nab the seat Republican Rep. John Kline held for 14 years until his retirement this year.

As a former health care executive with St. Jude Medical, Craig touted her experience when speaking on her goals to strengthen Medicare, protect Social Security and bring down the cost of prescription drugs.

"I wonder how long am I going to live and how much money do I have left," said Gin Carey, a volunteer at Trinity Terrace in Farmington, talking to Craig about her fears of losing government assistance.

Craig wants to work on a bipartisan solution to keep programs like Medicare and Social Security viable. According reports by the Pew Research Center, Social Security's combined reserves could be completely depleted by 2034.

"I would absolutely oppose any measures to undercut Social Security," Craig said. She would not support raising the retirement age, which her opponent, Lewis, has said he would be open to do. And, although Craig said she was not sure about raising taxes, she said she did not want to do anything that would overburden the middle class.

Instead, Craig proposed capping Social Security — an individual could have Social Security put aside for them as long as their income did not exceed $250,000.

She said the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare, needed work in becoming more affordable.

She did not say she was against a single payer system, but that it needs more research.

"We would have to see single payer work in a couple of states first," she said.

Under a single-payer system, or government run health care, all residents of the U.S. would be covered for all medically necessary services.

Opponents say the demand under government healthcare can become so huge that the government would have to set limits on care, taking those choices out of the hands of the individual and his or her doctor.

Craig said the ACA could become more affordable if the government was allowed to negotiate with drug companies for decent prices, a road block she blames on Big Pharma lobbyists and Republicans.

She said the system needs to incentivize for quality outcomes instead of quantity, and that the government should look for ways to diversify the risk pool, or get more young and healthy people to sign up instead of just the sick and elderly.

She and her family currently get their health insurance through St. Jude's, but, she said, "When I'm a member of Congress, I will have to purchase my insurance through the ACA."

Craig listened to residents, such as Pat Thurmes of Farmington, talk about how her prescription prices have doubled over the past few years and Joy Lauterbach, the director of activities at Trinity, who is worried about the quality of care in nursing homes if Medicaid isn't bolstered.

During her presentations, Craig stressed she is not hung up on the "D" that follows her name politically.

"We need more people in Washington looking for common sense solutions," she said.

Jason Lewis released a statement the same day pointing out the differences between Craig and himself.

"My opponent has continually supported Obamacare, and has even argued that it doesn't go far enough," he said. "We need real health care reforms — like allowing individuals to buy policies across state lines, and enacting true portability by reforming the tax code."