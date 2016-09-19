For all the talk of working together and reaching across the aisle, a candidate forum hosted last Wednesday, Sept. 14 by the Dakota County Chamber of Commerce revealed sharp differences between the Republican and Democrat candidates from Districts 58, 58A and 58B.

It was noticed by Farmington resident David Kaas who attended the forum.

"They had some very clear differences between the two parties," he said. "I think there are things that prohibit them from working together."

The chamber hosted the forum at the Farmington City Hall and kept the topics of discussion on business-related issues.

LeAnn Weilke (D), running for state representative in District 58A, was the first one asked to name the biggest challenge facing the state of Minnesota in the next two years. Her answer set the tone.

"I think the biggest challenge is what happened in our government in the last two years — the lack of an ability to collaborate, find common goals and come to common sense solutions," she said.

Marla Vagts (D), running for state representative in District 58B, echoed her sentiments.

"There's no way we can all sit on opposite sides of the room and expect to come up with a solution," she said.

The Republican incumbents said there has been bipartisan support for many initiatives among legislators, but not with Gov. Dayton.

"Twenty-four of the past 26 years in Minnesota, we've had shared government," said Rep. Pat Garofalo (R). He has represented District 58B for the past 12 years. "The exception to that is the two years of 2013 and 2014 when the Democrats had total control of our state. That was a political equivalent of girls gone wild."

With a Republican-controlled House, shared government has returned, to a point.

"There was bipartisan support for tax relief this year as well as bipartisan support for road and bridge funding, but we were taken hostage by the Democrats who insisted on a train," Garofalo said, referring to a bonding bill that stalled when some legislators tried to add in funding for the Southwest Light Rail Line, a light rail extension from downtown Minneapolis to Eden Prairie.

"The problem is Gov. Dayton," said incumbent Rep. Jon Koznick (R), who has represented District 58A since 2014.

Lakeville Mayor Matt Little (D), running for state Senate in District 58, seemed eager to turn the forum into a debate. He accused incumbents of using labels and throwing blame.

"People have to work together at the Capitol," he said. "We've got to go to St. Paul and change the way we're doing politics."

Little's opponent, Farmington City Council member Tim Pitcher (R), said his background in business makes him a good problem-solver.

"You have to take input from everybody and take the best path forward without compromising your values," he said.

Candidates were asked if they would support raising the metro area sales taxes to fund transportation, such light rail.

Legislators and the Metropolitan Council are running out of options to come up with $144.5 million needed to secure $900 million in federal money to pay for a $1.86 billion light rail line from Minneapolis to Eden Prairie. Democrats tried adding the project to a bonding bill during the last Legislative session, but the Republican-controlled House refused to pass the measure.

Gov. Dayton wants to authorize the state to go into debt to secure the federal funding and postpone the decision until after the election, when House leadership may change.

"The last thing in the world we need to be doing is raising taxes, and I'm opposed to that," Garofalo said. He praised the Dakota County Commissioners for voting to leave the Counties Transit Improvement Board, a five-county board formed in 2008 to fund and advance mass transit in the metro area.

The commissioners voted to leave by 2019 because they said Dakota County was putting more taxes into transit projects, like the light rail, than it was getting in return.

For the most part, the other candidates agreed that Dakota County was not getting enough bang for its buck.

Pitcher said the light rail still relies too heavily on subsidies.

"That is not sustainable," he said.

Little said, if elected, he would try to bring attention to construction needs on Highway 35 and Highway 3, and would work to bring bus transit to Farmington.

"What's been more frustrating for our district is we send all this money to St. Paul and we don't get a whole heck of a lot of it back," he said.

Koznick did not support the Southwest Light Rail Line. "We need to focus on the east/west corridor through Dakota County, not just north and south," he said.

Candidates had different ideas about whether pass through taxes on small and mid-size business owners was a good idea.

Pass through taxes refer to how individual owners of a business pay taxes on income derived from that business on their personal income tax returns. Minnesota's individual income tax system consists of four brackets with a top rate of 9.85 percent. The top rate ranks third highest among states levying an individual income tax.

Little didn't see a problem with it and said, "Business is booming. People are buying houses again. Something's doing right in Minnesota."

Pitcher disagreed. "We are clearly over-taxed," he said. "People are fleeing our state because of high taxes."

Vagts said people are "paying for the same thing out of two different pockets of the same pair of pants. We need to get value. We need to have our schools have the proper amount of funding so we don't have to go to bonds and levies just to run."

Garofalo said he would repeal the tax increase. "Make no mistake about it, wealth is leaving our state," he said. "There's a reason why our area has consistently rejected the tax and spend politics of democrats. It's simply because they do not reflect the fiscal views of this area."

Weilke said taxes are an investment.

"We tend to have higher taxes, but we also have one of the best places for business in the nation," she said. "I have met many of those people who pay those one percent taxes. They're willing to invest in our state."

Other topics touched on during the forum included the minimum wage and the achievement gap in education.

The candidates will be on their district's ballots for the Nov. 8 general election. The entire forum can be viewed on local cable channel 188 or on the Dakota County Chamber of Commerce's website at www.dcrchamber.com/voter-guide.cfm.