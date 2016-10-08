Three meetings set to explain Farmington's referendum questions
The city of Farmington is hosting three meetings in October to answer any questions about the two referendum questions on the Nov. 8 general election ballots.
The city has scheduled three meetings to help explain the referendum questions.
- 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12 at the Rambling River Center, 325 Oak St.
- 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19 at City Hall, 430 Third St.
- 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26 at the Maintenance Facility, 19650 Municipal Drive
This is how the questions appear on the ballots:
Question #1: "Shall the city of Farmington, Minnesota be authorized to issue its general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $9,997,608 to finance the phase one acquisition, betterment, construction and related costs of recreational facilities including, without limitation: — initial development of Jim Bell Park and Preserve's outdoor aquatic facility, ball fields, athletic fields, expanded trail system and community play areas; — outdoor refrigerated ice hockey rink and warming house building near the existing Schmitz-Maki Arena; and — completion of the North Creek Greenway trail bridge and connections."
Question #2 would be conditional upon Question #1 passing.
Question #2: "Shall the city of Farmington, Minnesota be authorized to issue its general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $2,337,696 to finance the phase two acquisition, betterment, construction and related costs of additional recreational facilities including, without limitation: — concession and restroom facility, equipment maintenance building, and lighting of new ball and athletic fields at Jim Bell Park and Preserve; — a new shelter building in North Creek Park; and — a roof for the new outdoor refrigerated ice hockey rink located next to Schmitz-Maki Arena."
The city split the referendums into two questions to satisfy the council, which insisted on a $10 million cap, and the Recreational Facilities Task Force that said an additional $2.3 million would be needed to finish all the projects listed in Question #1.
The city also mailed a brochure Sept. 26 to voters explaining the questions.
For more information, go online to the city's website at www.ci.farmington.mn.us or call City Hall at 651-280-6800.