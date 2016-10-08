The first questions Farmington voters will consider is whether to approve approximately $10 million for initial development of Jim Bell Park and Preserve's outdoor aquatic facility, ball fields, athletic fields, expanded trail system and community play areas.

The city of Farmington is hosting three meetings in October to answer any questions about the two referendum questions on the Nov. 8 general election ballots.

The city has scheduled three meetings to help explain the referendum questions.

10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12 at the Rambling River Center, 325 Oak St.

7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19 at City Hall, 430 Third St.

7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26 at the Maintenance Facility, 19650 Municipal Drive

This is how the questions appear on the ballots:

Question #1: "Shall the city of Farmington, Minnesota be authorized to issue its general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $9,997,608 to finance the phase one acquisition, betterment, construction and related costs of recreational facilities including, without limitation: — initial development of Jim Bell Park and Preserve's outdoor aquatic facility, ball fields, athletic fields, expanded trail system and community play areas; — outdoor refrigerated ice hockey rink and warming house building near the existing Schmitz-Maki Arena; and — completion of the North Creek Greenway trail bridge and connections."

Question #2 would be conditional upon Question #1 passing.

Question #2: "Shall the city of Farmington, Minnesota be authorized to issue its general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $2,337,696 to finance the phase two acquisition, betterment, construction and related costs of additional recreational facilities including, without limitation: — concession and restroom facility, equipment maintenance building, and lighting of new ball and athletic fields at Jim Bell Park and Preserve; — a new shelter building in North Creek Park; and — a roof for the new outdoor refrigerated ice hockey rink located next to Schmitz-Maki Arena."

The city split the referendums into two questions to satisfy the council, which insisted on a $10 million cap, and the Recreational Facilities Task Force that said an additional $2.3 million would be needed to finish all the projects listed in Question #1.

The city also mailed a brochure Sept. 26 to voters explaining the questions.

For more information, go online to the city's website at www.ci.farmington.mn.us or call City Hall at 651-280-6800.