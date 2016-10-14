I feel the top challenges are to reduce the taxes and debt. I believe the only way to correct this problem is to increase the commercial/corporate business presence in Farmington. We also need to create a specific strategy to energize our existing businesses.

2. Why do you think you should be elected to the Farmington City Council?

I think with my past business experience I bring a different perspective to the position. Specifically, with the variety of businesses I have worked with in the past to promote, expand, and negotiate deals, I would be an asset in seeking potential business partners for Farmington. I am self-motivated, and equally comfortable working on projects as an individual or in a team, both I feel are essential for a City Council member. As I am retired, I have the time, energy and desire to work hard for the residents of Farmington.

3. Farmington residents will have the chance to vote on two recreation facilities referendums. How do you think the city should approach improving recreation opportunities in the community?

In these particular cases I think it is wise to have the residents vote on the referendums in the election. Farmington City Council is trying to keep taxes in check and lower the current debt. This is their policy and I respect that decision. Therefore, it only makes sense to raise this up for a ballot vote. There will be strong opinions both for and against. The residents need to decide if they want to pay the extra taxes for these projects. I feel one of my roles if elected to City Council, is to help inform the residents how this decision and others in the future will impact their personal taxes in an ongoing basis for years to come.

4. How do you think the city should balance residents’ desire for a small town feel with the push to bring businesses to town and broaden the city’s tax base?

I think everything we plan for downtown Farmington needs to be with the emphasis on what will create a desire for people to visit downtown. I personally think we do need to keep its small time feel. If this is handled correctly, that will become part of what makes people want to come to our downtown area. Commercial/corporate businesses will be in a separate zoned area away from downtown, so it will be handled in a totally different manner. These new commercial/corporate businesses have the potential to drive business into downtown Farmington. This will expand our overall customer base and increase the tax dollars we need. So I do believe both goals can be achieved in a harmonious fashion.

Age: 58

Occupation: Retired, total of 35 years working in business development, corporate negotiations, marketing, networking, sales, training and personal development. Last 20 years in the mortgage industry.

Education: SDSU, Brookings, SD studied sociology, Careers LTD, Sioux Falls, SD

Family: I am married to Ethan Craig and have one daughter Jessica, and 3 grandchildren.

Civic Involvement: Involved with Feed My Starving Children, Operation Christmas Child, Breaking Free, Loaves and Fishes. My husband and I have done pre-marital counseling over the course of 10 years. As a couple we also worked with kids in difficult and stressful home situations. I have been involved in planning and coordinating church events, in churches for 10 years.