The tax burden on homeowners. The city needs to attract more commercial and industrial businesses to help lower the tax burden for the homeowner. The city’s neighbors to the north and west are far ahead of Farmington in attracting businesses which makes catching up even harder.

The city council has taken many steps over the past few years to position Farmington as an attractive community to live and work in. The city council has stabilized city government and made great changes in city staff. The city council has worked hard to restructure the city’s finances and control costs. One benefit of this is that the city’s bond rating has been improved lowering the interest costs on the city’s debt. These steps, along with many others, are giving Farmington an advantage in a very competitive environment.

2. Why do you think you should be re-elected to the Farmington City Council?

Over the past 8 years I have been a member of the Farmington City Council. During that time period, the city council has had to make many tough decisions to get the city through the Great Recession and position the city for the future. The benefits of those tough decisions are now starting to bear fruit and I am seeking another term on the city council to make sure the city continues moving forward. It is sort of like doing all of the hard work of planting a crop and wanting to be around for the harvest.

3. Farmington residents will have the chance to vote on two recreation facilities referendums. How do you think the city should approach improving recreation opportunities in the community?

The outcome of the recreation facilities referendums will determine how important the community thinks recreational facilities are and how much they are willing to pay for them. Recreational facilities are an amenity and not a need like police and fire protection. Putting the questions on the ballot, in the fall general election, lets everyone have a say in what the future direction of recreational facilities in this community should be.

4. How do you think the city should balance residents’ desire for a small town feel with the push to bring businesses to town and broaden the city’s tax base?

The facts point out that Farmington is not a small community anymore. The city’s population is nearing 25,000 people and the school district enrollment is close to 7,000 students. What the city is doing, and should continue to do, is maintain the small town feel that many residents love about Farmington. The city will continue to grow and new businesses will come to Farmington when they think it is profitable for them to do so. The fact that HyVee has chosen Farmington is a case in point. The city should welcome all businesses, large and small. Maintaining the downtown business district is important but it should not be the only focus of the city. Attracting all size businesses to the city is what is needed to broaden the tax base and lower homeowner taxes.

Age: 61

Occupation: Farmer/Software Engineer

Education: BA in Quantitative Methods from the University of St. Thomas

Family: Wife Debbie (married 41 years), Children Adam, Ryan, Joe, Kate, Dan and John

Civic Involvement: Current member of the Farmington City Council (8 years), served as a member of the Farmington School Board (7 years), served as a member of the Intermediate School District 917 School Board (5 years), adult leader 4-H, lifelong resident of Farmington