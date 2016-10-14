I think one of the biggest challenges facing Farmington, and countless other school districts across the state, is the future budget outlook. State funding has lagged behind inflation and the increasing number of unfunded mandates handed down from Washington and St. Paul have taken a toll on our general fund. I hope to work with our Legislators in St. Paul to reduce the number of unfunded mandates and fix the state funding formula so it is more equitable for students across the state. We also need to continue to look for efficiencies in our budget and partnership opportunities with other organizations, like the city of Farmington, that could yield cost savings.

2. Why do you think you should be re-elected to the Farmington School Board?

I believe I bring a level of institutional knowledge to the Farmington Area School Board. I have served on the board for nearly four years now. I am a recent alumni of the Farmington School District; and for three summers I was a seasonal employee of the district. With this unique blend of experience, I have an understanding of our students’ needs and our employees’ needs. I feel like the school board needs someone with this experience.

3. What approach do you think the district should take in trying to improve technology access and education for students and teachers? What is your plan to handle new technology needs in the future?

We have made many strides in the area of technology access for our students; through the implementation of 1:1 iPads throughout the district. Because of this opportunity, we need to make sure our teachers have the opportunity to be at the top of their game in the ever changing world of technology. We should continue to offer opportunities for our educators to learn from one another in formal and informal settings so that they can leverage the technology for their students’ best interests. In the future we need to continue to explore new technology so the students are at the top of their game when it comes to technology education.

4. This was the first year in a decade that the teachers’ union had to call in a mediator to settle negotiations. One of the key concerns from teachers was class sizes. How would you handle the problem of increasing class sizes, especially in the district’s middle schools?

Class size is very important when it comes to educating our students. This school year we were able to hire 12 brand new teaching positions to help alleviate class sizes throughout our schools. Because of these hires zero elementary classes are above 30 and most classes at the high school and middle school are in the low 30s. When it comes to the secondary level, it’s a little harder than just adding a section of a class. We need to work with the building administrators to make sure that they are able to make the right staffing decisions to provide for the lowest class size.

Age: 25

Occupation: Subscription Retention Specialist in Inside Sales at Thomson Reuters

Education: Farmington High School 2009; University of St. Thomas 2012

Family: Parents: Breck and Lisa Cordes Sibling: Josh Cordes

Civic Involvement: Farmington Area School Board; Economic Development Authority; Intergovernmental Committee; Association of Metropolitan School Districts Representative; Meet and Confer; Community Education Advisory Committee; Instructional Process and Review