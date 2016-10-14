The biggest issue facing the district right now is finding a long-term budgetary solution, so that we do not continue to propose new levies for taxpayers every few years. Farmington residents should not be forced with the decision to increase taxes in order to provide the best education for our children. I don’t think it will be an easy issue to resolve, but I will do my best to work with the other board members to find the most appropriate solution.

2. Why do you think you should be elected to the Farmington School Board?

I am a lifelong Farmington resident and I have been in education for the past nine years. My previous teaching experience includes our district, along with many of the surrounding school districts. I have spent time working in almost every grade level, as well as every type of classroom: special education, honors, AP, ALC, 1-to-1, etc. I would certainly bring a new perspective to the board, being that I see the situation from both sides: as a teacher and a resident.

3. What approach do you think the district should take in trying to improve technology access and education for students and teachers? What is your plan to handle new technology needs in the future?

As a district we need to make sure the technology students use on a daily basis will hold real world application for them once they graduate. I think over the last few years the district has taken steps in the right direction when it comes to technology integration in the classroom, having introduced the iPads. However, technology is constantly changing, so I think it’s important that if the district were to move in a different direction, that staff would have ample time to get acquainted with the new technology and find ways to appropriately utilize it in the classroom.

4. This was the first year in a decade that the teachers’ union had to call in a mediator to settle negotiations. One of the key concerns from teachers was class sizes. How would you handle the problem of increasing class sizes, especially in the district’s middle schools?

Increasing class sizes isn’t just a concern for teachers, but also for parents of students in the district. But being in education myself, I do understand the concern from a teacher’s perspective; more students make it harder for teachers to do their jobs effectively. If our goal is to offer students customized learning, increasing class sizes would simply be doing them a disservice. With the budget seeming to be the largest concern for our district, adding staff that we require will rely heavily on where funds come from. However, I believe that if we need the teachers, we have to find a way to accommodate that need. One thing I want to stay away from is substituting technology for quality teachers. Simply putting technology in students’ hands, doesn’t equate to the best, most customized education possible.

Age: 31

Occupation: Social studies teacher

Education: Farmington High School graduate, B.S. degree from the University of Wisconsin — River Falls

Family: My husband Steve and I have been married for nine years and we have two daughters.