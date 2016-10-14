Class size is the issue I hear the most about from district families. Tied to that is a credibility issue. I believe it is based on a perception that after the passing of the operating levy and the facilities bond, class size has not reduced to a level parents expected.

I would address those two issues together. First I would need hard facts about class size per grade/school district-wide to have a realistic assessment of the situation. Then communicate the data/impact to district families outlining where we are succeeding and where we are falling short of the factual expectations given prior to the vote. Concurrently I would urge the board to research Minnesota districts that have successfully reduced class size, determine what is transferable to our context, and work with district leadership to implement those practices which we could sustain in the long term, to improve our class size situation.

2. Why do you think you should be elected to the Farmington School Board?

I will contribute to the integrity and approachability of the school board as well as re-build bridges between the various groups that have suffered some disconnect over the past 18 months. I am a servant leader who will take the high road when dealing with all aspects of district leadership. I am also interested in joining Farmington’s EDA as part of my board responsibilities. I believe it is one of the avenues our district can utilize to increase our overall appeal to businesses and quality employees as a city/district.

3. What approach do you think the district should take in trying to improve technology access and education for students and teachers? What is your plan to handle new technology needs in the future?

Continuous training and assessment are imperative to the success and excellence of the students as well as the teaching staff of our district. I would like to see it taken a step further to ensure parents have access to continuous Tech Ed. so they can maintain a very active role in educational process of their children. Collaboration with other districts who are already doing what we hope to do would also be extremely beneficial both experientially and economically.



4. This was the first year in a decade that the teachers’ union had to call in a mediator to settle negotiations. One of the key concerns from teachers was class sizes. How would you handle the problem of increasing class sizes, especially in the district’s middle schools?

First determine if we are utilizing every current asset/resource effectively. Then I would advocate for a creative solution and research outside the normal parameters for the most viable option. Brainstorm with parents, students, staff, other districts to discover if there are alternative methods to achieve our strategic plan. Taxes are already a burden so I believe it’s vital for the community to know we have exhausted all available resources before we begin to eliminate staff, programs, or ask for any more increase in their taxes.

Age: 50

Occupation: Pastor/Leadership Coach

Education: BSU, Crown College, SCP Leadership Coaching

Family: Married, four children

Civic Involvement: Farmington Yellow Ribbon Network Board, Christmas in The Village, County Fair (performed in Dakota City), Superintendent Search, Community Ed. Advisory Council, Police Chaplain, Toys for Town, Senior Center Secret Santa free gift wrap, Dew Days, Ramble Jam (past), Trinity Care Center, Soccer Coach