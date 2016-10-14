The top challenge is the current state funding formula that applies to our district. As a metro area district that has a very residential heavy and light commercial tax base, the local residents shoulder an overall higher tax responsibility for the district. Even with the generosity of the local taxpayers in approving last November’s referendum, Farmington still remains in the lower 50 percent per pupil funding levies compared to our local peer districts.

2. Why do you think you should be re-elected to the Farmington School Board?

I would continue to bring experience and leadership to the board table. My hope is that my years of experience would provide balance of knowledge/history with the new energy that new members bring. Serve as a mentor those new on the processes of a public board position

3. What approach do you think the district should take in trying to improve technology access and education for students and teachers? What is your plan to handle new technology needs in the future?

I feel the district is in a good place when it comes to technology access and has continued to focus providing opportunities for teachers and students to develop their knowledge as well. The district and building administrations should continue to work collaboratively with their teachers on what tools/resources would be needed to improve education delivery to the students. The board needs to stay informed and ask the questions on where we need to go to ensure there is long range planning to support those needs.

4. This was the first year in a decade that the teachers’ union had to call in a mediator to settle negotiations. One of the key concerns from teachers was class sizes. How would you handle the problem of increasing class sizes, especially in the district’s middle schools?

Class size unfortunately is often impacted based on the financial health of the district. With last November’s operating referendum passing, the district was able to hire 12 additional teaching staff this year to address class size. It’s the board’s responsibility moving forward to keep a fiscally responsible approach to budgeting to ensure sustainability…to continue to ask the administration to find efficiencies or partnerships that can save money without impacting the classroom.

Age: 44

Occupation: West Regional Hospitals Laboratory Director — Allina Health

Education: Graduate of University of Minnesota Twin Cities

Family: Husband Bill and three daughters: Jessica (19), Molly (17), Anna (14)

Civic Involvement: Current member of the ISD 192 School Board. Volunteers in different capacities with multiple groups through work, church and Farmington community and athletic groups. Volunteer hours tracked through Mission Matters- YTD hours 76.5