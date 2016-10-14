Long-term financial management will continue to be a key challenge and is a primary function of the school board. Knowing that additional growth will increase enrollment in our district, it is critical that the board develops a long-range financial plan to ensure that our recent levy referendum dollars are managed effectively and enable us to hire and retain the best teachers. The board needs to do a much better job of communicating how we are using their tax dollars and not just when there is a need for a referendum. My goal is to ensure that taxpayers have full transparency on how we are using their investment in the school district and continue to build trust between the school district and community.

2. Why do you think you should be elected to the Farmington School Board?

I will bring a common-sense perspective to the school board which I believe is needed. With our three children in the Farmington School District, I can relate with many of the families in our community and I think this is important. The decisions I make will be focused on ensuring that we continue to improve educational excellence in Farmington and retain and attract the best teachers. As a board member, I will ensure that our tax dollars are used effectively by focusing resources on our teachers and education professionals. As a former City Councilmember and Economic Development Authority member, I have built very good relationships with the city and will be able to leverage these relationships to ensure that school district and city are working together. I will be a good listener to understand the needs of our residents and look forward to serving.

3. What approach do you think the district should take in trying to improve technology access and education for students and teachers? What is your plan to handle new technology needs in the future?

In order to remain an innovative and competitive school district, we need to make smart technology investments that will yield success for students and teachers. Technology needs to support a strong curriculum and be flexible to meet the needs of all students. There is no one-size fits all solution when it comes to technology. Having a solid financial plan will enable us to continue to invest in technology both today and into the future. I believe that it is more than reasonable for the board to continue to evaluate the investment in the district-wide iPads. I have talked with many parents who do not agree with iPads and view it as a gaming device. I have talked with other parents who view this as a tool that has enhanced their child’s educational experience. Both viewpoints are valid and the board needs to approach the iPad expense in the context of all technology expenses to enhance student achievement.

4. This was the first year in a decade that the teachers’ union had to call in a mediator to settle negotiations. One of the key concerns from teachers was class sizes. How would you handle the problem of increasing class sizes, especially in the district’s middle schools?

Class sizes within our middle schools have been positively impacted by the passage of the referendum combined with the middle school redesign which has enabled a broad set of curriculum choices for grades 6 to 8 students. The board needs to continually monitor not only the middle school class sizes, but also class sizes throughout the district. By working with the city of Farmington and Lakeville we can manage future housing growth by planning and budgeting appropriately.

Age: 47

Occupation: Account Executive, Kraus-Anderson Insurance

Education: B.A. University of Minnesota — Minneapolis

Family: Married to Andrea for 18 years; Josh (Jr. at Farmington High School); Ben (eighth grade at Dodge Middle School); Elizabeth (fifth grade at Riverview Elementary

Civic Involvement: Farmington City Councilmember; Farmington Economic Development Authority; Downtown Redevelopment Task Force; adult leader with Hosanna student ministries; parent mentor with Farmington High School Faith Club, Farmington Cub Scout and Boy Scout adult leader; classroom volunteer, District 196 Budget Advisory Committee