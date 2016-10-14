I believe the budget and financial issues are going to be our biggest challenge in the coming years. When we have to look at our budget and make tough decisions this can generate a wide range of emotions from those in the community. I believe that with all decisions made, the district needs to share honestly and openly. This issue of budget may also require making tough decisions that aren’t popular with everyone.

2. Why do you think you should be elected to the Farmington School Board?

I believe that I will bring honesty, transparency and integrity to my position on the school board. I would bring the value of truly listening to the community and working toward making decision that represent the needs and desires of the community. Although I am just one voice, I will work to be a voice that asks questions and seeks common sense solutions to the issues that our district will face.

3. What approach do you think the district should take in trying to improve technology access and education for students and teachers? What is your plan to handle new technology needs in the future?

I believe that technology needs have been so much at the forefront that we have left other things behind that may be more important. Our spending on technology has been a big part of the budget and rather than looking at new technology needs, I have concerns about sustaining what we have jumped into. I am not aware of an issue of technology access in our district. One thing I would like to understand better is how many homes in our community do not have access to Wi-Fi; which limits the ability for some students to do the work expected of them with 1-to-1 issued iPads.

4. This was the first year in a decade that the teachers’ union had to call in a mediator to settle negotiations. One of the key concerns from teachers was class sizes. How would you handle the problem of increasing class sizes, especially in the district’s middle schools?

From my experience in hearing from the district during the referendum process one thing that was presented frequently to the community was the need to pass the referendum so that we could reduce class sizes. I believe strongly that when the district makes this a part of the push in getting the referendum passed, they need to be ready to follow through on that. This will be an ongoing challenge but one that I think needs to be a priority. It is about integrity and doing what you say you will do. Class sizes are a continual concern not just for teachers but also for families. On this issue, I will work to do whatever we can, making reductions in other areas when possible; to make sure that we keep appropriate class sizes a priority.

Age: 44

Occupation: Executive Director of Non-Profit Adoption Agency

Education: Bachelor of Social Work (BSW) and Masters of Arts — Instruction with K-8 teaching licensure (MAI)

Family: Married to my husband Chris for 23 years and we have four children; Corbin (16), Seth (15), Alex (13) and Kylie (7)

Civic Involvement: I have volunteered as a coach, taught Sunday School and was a long time facilitator of a local adoption support group. I have also volunteered in our elementary school, been on a strategic planning committee with Farmington Schools, have been a substitute teacher in the district and have interacted with many teachers, principals and classrooms through my children’s tenure in Farmington.