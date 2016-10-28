In the month before the election, we've published candidate surveys for local and state races that affect the residents of Farmington and Rosemount.

This week, we're publishing responses from candidates for the Minnesota Senate in District 58, and the Minnesota House in District 58B.

We asked all of the candidates in each race the same questions and asked them to respond in 500 words or less. Their submitted responses are published below.

Senate District 58

Candidates Matt Little and Tim Pitcher are running to fill a seat left open by the retirement of Sen. Dave Thompson. District 58 includes Farmington and Lakeville, as well as cities and townships across southern Dakota County and northern Goodhue County.

• Matt Little (DFL)

• Tim Pitcher (Republican)

House District 58B

Democrat Marla Vagts is challenging Republican incumbent Pat Garofalo for House District 58B. District 58B includes the cities of Farmington, Dennison, Hampton, portions of Hastings, Miesville, New Trier, Northfield, Randolph, and Vermillion, as well as Castle Rock, Douglas, Empire, Eureka, Greenvale, Hampton, Marshan, Randolph, Ravenna, Sciota, Stanton, Vermillion, Warsaw, and Waterford townships.

• Pat Garofalo (Republican, incumbent)

• Marla Vagts (DFL)