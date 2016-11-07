Farmington Election Preview: Get out to vote Nov. 8

Responses to candidate surveys, along with all election-related stories and coverage can be found online at www.farmingtonindependent.com/news/politics.

The polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8. There are six precincts in Farmington:

Precinct 1 — Rambling River Center, 325 Oak St.

Precinct 2 — Robert Boeckman Middle School, 800 Denmark Ave.

Precinct 3 — Farmington Maintenance Facility, 19650 Municipal Drive

Precinct 4 — Farmington Lutheran Church, 20600 Akin Road

Precinct 5 — Bible Baptist Church, 19700 Akin Road

Precinct 6 — Farmington City Hall, 430 Third St.

To find your polling location, visit pollfinder.sos.state.mn.us.

City of Farmington

Four candidates are vying for two open seats on the Farmington City Council. Incumbents Douglas Bonar and Terry Donnelly are being challenged by newcomers Robyn Craig and Brett Wilson.

Current Mayor Todd Larson is running for re-election unopposed.

Farmington School Board

Although seven candidates initially filed for election to the Farmington School Board, only five candidates remain in the race for three open seats. Incumbents Jake Cordes and Jule Singewald are both seeking re-election. Candidates Jacilyn Doyle, John Guist and Steve Wilson are also seeking a spot on the board.

Candidates Brian Treakle and Garret Roach have withdrawn from the race, although their names will still appear on the ballot.

One candidate — Kristin Goodreau — is running in a special election to fill a two-year term on the school board.

Senate District 58

Two candidates are running in a hotly-contested race to fill a seat in the Minnesota Senate left open by the retirement of Sen. Dave Thompson — Democrat Matt Little, current mayor of Lakeville, and Republican Tim Pitcher, current city council member in Farmington.

Throughout the campaign, Little has highlighted his experience bringing business development to Lakeville while keeping taxes low, part of what he called a non-partisan and practical approach to politics.

Pitcher has emphasized his business experience, his support for Republican policies and low taxes, and said he would use a common sense approach to problem solving.

District 58 includes Farmington and Lakeville, as well as cities and townships across southern Dakota County and northern Goodhue County.

House District 58B

Incumbent Republican Rep. Pat Garofalo is looking to hold onto his seat in District 58B. Garofalo was first elected to the Minnesota House in 2004 and, in the most recent session, served as chair of the Job Growth and Energy Affordability Policy and Finance Committee.

Garofalo is being challenged for a second time by Democrat Marla Vagts, a contract negotiator who lives in Farmington. Vagts said one of the most pressing issues facing this area is broadband Internet access, especially for residents who live outside of Farmington.

District 58B includes the cities of Farmington, Dennison, Hampton, portions of Hastings, Miesville, New Trier, Northfield, Randolph, and Vermillion, as well as Castle Rock, Douglas, Empire, Eureka, Greenvale, Hampton, Marshan, Randolph, Ravenna, Sciota, Stanton, Vermillion, Warsaw, and Waterford townships.

Recreational Facilities Referendum

Farmington voters will have the chance to vote on a $10 to $12.3 million public facilities referendum, separated into two ballot questions.

The city will be asking voters for permission to issue general obligation bonds to develop an outdoor aquatic facility, ball fields, athletic fields, more bike trails, more community play areas and an outdoor refrigerated ice hockey rink.

The first ballot question asks voters to pay $10 million for the initial projects. The second question, which is contingent on the first question passing, asks for $2.3 million more to make sure the projects are completely finished.

More information about the projects can be found on the city of Farmington website at www.ci.farmington.mn.us.