    No voting results from Dakota County posted at midnight

    By Kim Ukura Today at 12:11 a.m.

    With votes trickling in from precints across the state, voters in Dakota County have been left wondering about the results of local elections. 

    As of around midnight on Wednesday, Nov. 9, the Minnesota Secretary of State's website showed no precincts reporting votes in Dakota County. 

    "We’re still working through our early voting and will post results soon," Dakota County Elections Manager Andy Lokken said in an e-mail to the Hastings Star Gazette at 11:59 p.m.

    As of 7 a.m. on election day, Tuesday, Nov. 8, there were 258,367 registered voters in Dakota County. 

    Kim Ukura

    kukura@rivertowns.net
