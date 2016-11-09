Little, Garofalo leading in Senate and House races

District 58 includes Farmington and Lakeville, as well as cities and townships across southern Dakota County.

With 25 of 27 precincts reporting, incumbent Republican Pat Garofalo is leading challenger Marla Vagts with 65 percent of the vote. Garofalo has 14,138 votes to Vagts’s 7,617 votes.

District 58B stretches across the southern portion of Dakota County, including the city of Farmington.

Both races are waiting for results from the cities of Miesville and New Trier.