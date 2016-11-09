Search
    Little, Garofalo leading in Senate and House races

    By Kim Ukura Today at 2:56 a.m.

    Democrat Matt Little and Republican Pat Garofalo are in the lead in their races for the Minnesota Senate and House.

    With 37 of 39 precincts reporting, Democrat Matt Little has a narrow lead over Republican Tim Pitcher in the race for Senate District 58. Little has 22,930 votes, 50.27 percent, compared to Pitcher’s 22,640, around 49.64 percent.  

    District 58 includes Farmington and Lakeville, as well as cities and townships across southern Dakota County.

    With 25 of 27 precincts reporting, incumbent Republican Pat Garofalo is leading challenger Marla Vagts with 65 percent of the vote. Garofalo has 14,138 votes to Vagts’s 7,617 votes.

    District 58B stretches across the southern portion of Dakota County, including the city of Farmington.

    Both races are waiting for results from the cities of Miesville and New Trier.

    Kim Ukura

    Kim Ukura began working at the Farmington/Rosemount Independent Town Pages in August of 2016. Previously, she served as the editor of the Morris Sun Tribune for five years. She graduated from the University of Minnesota, Morris in 2008 with degrees in English and journalism. She earned a master's degree in journalism from the University of Wisconsin, Madison in 2010. Prior to returning to Morris to work at the Sun Tribune, she worked in trade publishing. She has been recognized by the Minnesota Newspaper Association for human interest, multimedia, business and public affairs reporting. 

    kukura@rivertowns.net
