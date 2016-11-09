Little, Garofalo leading in Senate and House races
Democrat Matt Little and Republican Pat Garofalo are in the lead in their races for the Minnesota Senate and House.
With 37 of 39 precincts reporting, Democrat Matt Little has a narrow lead over Republican Tim Pitcher in the race for Senate District 58. Little has 22,930 votes, 50.27 percent, compared to Pitcher’s 22,640, around 49.64 percent.
District 58 includes Farmington and Lakeville, as well as cities and townships across southern Dakota County.
With 25 of 27 precincts reporting, incumbent Republican Pat Garofalo is leading challenger Marla Vagts with 65 percent of the vote. Garofalo has 14,138 votes to Vagts’s 7,617 votes.
District 58B stretches across the southern portion of Dakota County, including the city of Farmington.
Both races are waiting for results from the cities of Miesville and New Trier.