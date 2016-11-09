Bonar is out, Craig is in for Farmington City Council

"Refresh the page," was the rallying call, as it was well after 2 a.m. when residents finally found out that the Farmington City Council would retain one incumbent and gain a newcomer.

Donnelly was the top vote getter with 5,321 and Robyn Craig came in second with 4,173.

"I am humbled and grateful for the opportunity to serve," Craig said. She spent the evening with friends waiting for the results. "I'm excited and looking forward to working with the residents of Farmington."

Councilman Douglas Bonar, who had served one four-year term, was not re-elected. He received 2,991 votes.

Mayor Todd Larson ran unopposed, but he was the most enthusiastic, and anxious, person in the room, joking that he was on pins and needles over the outcome of the mayoral race. He got 8,692 votes.

Larson and Donnelly were both elected in 2008 and re-elected in 2012.

Both Larson and Bonar said if they were elected, this would be their final term in office.

Brett Wilson hung out on Twitter.

"Trump already has more votes than I can possibly get. Disappointing," he posted.

He finished with 3,066 votes.

In an earlier candidate forum, Donnelly, Larson and Craig said the top issues facing Farmington are taxes, debt and economic development.