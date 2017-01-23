Dayton collapses during State of State speech

It was not immediately clear what happened to him.

When he got up, he waved and walked to a back room.

The governor was more than 40 minutes into his annual speech in front of a joint meeting of the House and Senate when he simply fell to the floor. in front a packed state House chamber.

When he walked into the room just after 7 p.m., he stumbled as he approached the podium. Before starting his speech, he joked that he should have done "a walk through" before the speech.