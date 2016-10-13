After Colleen Riley designs, glazes and fires the orbs, they are added to several others in a stack used to decorate gardens.

Pottery is a delicate balance of art and science with fire being the catalyst that binds them together.

This weekend, art lovers will be able to see all aspects of the pottery process right here in Farmington during the 12th annual Studio ARTour , a cooperative venture of south central Minnesotan artists.

The tour features 40 artists, three of them from Farmington, who open their studios Oct. 14-16 to do demonstrations and sell their creations.

"These studio tours are a wonderful way to really get to know the artists, to see their processes, the mediums they use, the personal spaces where they create, and to understand how all of it helps define their art," said Judy Saye-Willis, co-chair of the event.

For Sue Pariseau, daughter of long-time politician Pat Pariseau, her winter studio is her garage on 200th Street.

During the warmer months of the year, she retreats to her larger, unheated studio in Lanesboro, called the Old Crow Studio. Her husband, Kevin Fowler, describes the land, where he grows grapes and apples, as a "40-acre slice of the bluff country heaven in Fillmore County."

They have four grown children who, she said, have kitchens stocked full of her pottery designs.

"I'm a functional potter," she said. "I really like to make things that are going to be used every day."

She specializes in vases, mugs, plates and other dishes.

Throwing clay for about 16 years, Pariseau found she prefers to blend porcelain and stoneware clay, giving her creations a classy country look. She also has fun experimenting with glaze, but tips her hat to Colleen Riley as the glaze master.

Riley, 53, and her husband Donovan Palmquist, 61, are the other two Farmington potters featured in the tour. Technically, they live in Eureka Township, which lends its name to their studio "Eureka Pots."

The couple lives out in the country in a corten steel warehouse-styled home and studio they designed themselves.

The steel-sided house has changed colors over the years, as this alloy was developed to eliminate the need for painting and forms a stable rust-like appearance if exposed to the weather. It's morphed from gray to orange-rust to a deep burgundy.

Visitors likely will be greeted by their exuberant German wire-haired pointer named Abe who bounds around the 14-acre parcel with his much calmer dog-friend Frieda and four cats.

"We have a very inspiring setting," Riley said.

She met her husband of 14 years, when her group, the Minnesota Women's Ceramic Artists, needed a kiln made. That's Palmquist's specialty. He's built at least 500 kilns and travels all over the country for his business. He also makes one-of-a-kind functional pieces fired in a wood and soda kiln.

"I try to develop pieces that are not only functional for food, but which also have the potential to enrich the routines of our home environment and bring beauty to our daily lives," he says on his website.

Riley was a graphic designer, but she became interested in pottery after a fortuitous stop at a pottery shop in Ireland about 25 years ago.

Her design background shows up in her work which features delicate botanicals, inspired by her rural landscape, such as a carpet of decaying leaves or the contours of a freshly plowed field.

She enjoys making designs for display in flower gardens and has developed a unique way of selling her pieces. She makes several different sizes and shapes, almost like large beads, which the buyer can mix and match to create his own design. The "beads," which she calls orbs, are threaded onto copper tubing which secures the stack into the ground.

"I'm constantly working on new ideas and trying fresh things," she said.

Mixing glaze is no exception. That's where the chemistry comes in. Elements, such as zinc, copper or iron react differently when fired. A pink pot can come out of the kiln a rich blue color.

She also uses baking soda in the kiln, which blows around and interacts with the pieces, creating unique colors.

"I love that whole element of surprise when you take it out of the kiln," she said.

The potters say the studio tour is a nice change from the usual craft fairs, partly because they love demonstrating their work, and partly for practical reasons.

"Pottery is really heavy," Pariseau said.

For more information on Studio ARTour, including a map of all the sites open during the event, visit www.studioartour.com.