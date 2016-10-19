Search
    Children's Castle Theater brings 'Billy Elliot' to the stage

    By Kim Ukura Today at 2:09 p.m.
    Former Farmington resident Gavin Nienaber (back left) will star as Billy in Children’s Castle Theater’s performances of “Billy Elliot — The Musical.” The production is open for it’s final weekend of performances Oct. 21-23 at the Lakeville Area Arts Center. (Kim Ukura | Independent Town Pages)2 / 2

    Children's Castle Theater will begin their second weekend of performances of "Billy Elliot — The Musical" this Friday, Oct. 21 at the Lakeville Area Arts Center.

    Sixth grader Gavin Nienaber, a former resident of Farmington, leads the production as Billy. This is his ninth show with CCT and a return to the local theater scene after performing in shows at the Guthrie, Children's Theater Company, Old Log Theater, Theatre in the Round and Stages in Hopkins.

    Nienaber said his excitement about theater began when his parents took him to "Mamma Mia!" as a four year old. After seeing the show, he wanted to perform, so Nienaber auditioned for CCT, where he performed for five years before moving on to larger roles in the Twin Cities area. He came back to CCT because Billy is a "dream role."

    "Billy is like being me, and I get to express myself in ways I wouldn't be able to do in everyday life," said Nienaber. "As a kid, you feel like you're cast as the one who is always whining and complaining — which Billy does — but I love playing the more mature and complex children."

    To prepare for the role, Nienaber trained for three months with Ballet Royale Minnesota of Lakeville. The company also choreographed all of the ballet in the show and will have a professional dancer as part of the production, said CCT Director Kayla Yaeger.

    Performances are at 7 p.m. on Oct. 21, 22, and 23, and at 2 p.m. on Oct. 22 and 23. For more information visit www.childrenscastletheater.org

    Kim Ukura

    Kim Ukura began working at the Farmington/Rosemount Independent Town Pages in August of 2016. Previously, she served as the editor of the Morris Sun Tribune for five years. She graduated from the University of Minnesota, Morris in 2008 with degrees in English and journalism. She earned a master's degree in journalism from the University of Wisconsin, Madison in 2010. Prior to returning to Morris to work at the Sun Tribune, she worked in trade publishing. She has been recognized by the Minnesota Newspaper Association for human interest, multimedia, business and public affairs reporting. 

    kukura@rivertowns.net
