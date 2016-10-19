Children's Castle Theater brings 'Billy Elliot' to the stage

Sixth grader Gavin Nienaber, a former resident of Farmington, leads the production as Billy. This is his ninth show with CCT and a return to the local theater scene after performing in shows at the Guthrie, Children's Theater Company, Old Log Theater, Theatre in the Round and Stages in Hopkins.

Nienaber said his excitement about theater began when his parents took him to "Mamma Mia!" as a four year old. After seeing the show, he wanted to perform, so Nienaber auditioned for CCT, where he performed for five years before moving on to larger roles in the Twin Cities area. He came back to CCT because Billy is a "dream role."

"Billy is like being me, and I get to express myself in ways I wouldn't be able to do in everyday life," said Nienaber. "As a kid, you feel like you're cast as the one who is always whining and complaining — which Billy does — but I love playing the more mature and complex children."

To prepare for the role, Nienaber trained for three months with Ballet Royale Minnesota of Lakeville. The company also choreographed all of the ballet in the show and will have a professional dancer as part of the production, said CCT Director Kayla Yaeger.

Performances are at 7 p.m. on Oct. 21, 22, and 23, and at 2 p.m. on Oct. 22 and 23. For more information visit www.childrenscastletheater.org.