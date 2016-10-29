Empire Township opens new disc golf course

The park was mostly open field, it flooded every spring, and a walking path wound through it, as did the Vermillion River.

"It was a good design challenge, trying to utilize every vertical object," Kennedy said.

The new nine hole course, located at Empire Fields north of County Road 66 or Vermillion River Trail off of Biscayne Avenue, opened on Sept. 1. It is free to the public and cost the township $4,180 to complete.

Kennedy, of Inver Grove Heights, is the chairman of the Professional Disc Golf Association Course Development Committee. In his 27 years in the sport, he has designed about 50 courses and consulted on 75 others. He was inducted into the Disc Golf Hall of Fame in 2006 and is dubbed the "Father of the PDGA Ratings System."

Disc golf is played like regular golf in that participants move from tee to tee, trying to get their disc to land in a designated spot in as few throw as possible. Instead of holes, metal baskets are set up for players to throw their discs into. Enthusiasts like to have a lot of obstacles and challenges to throw around, which is why Kennedy was concerned when he saw that much of the 12 acres for the Empire Township course was open field.

"One of the things that made this course more feasible was we were allowed to use some of the brush on the river," he said. There is also a stand of poplar trees on the west side of the field which made for some nice obstacles, he said.

The township was happy to find a way for the public to enjoy the land. It had been used as soccer fields in the past, but frequent flooding had made the fields unusable, said Mike Carey, a member of the township's parks and recreation committee.

"Our main goal was having the course out there and utilizing the tree line and the river as much as we could," he said.

The targets can be easily removed if the township decides to use the land for something else.

Kennedy refers to hole three as the "signature hole" because the biggest obstacle is the river itself, which bends into the playing area. The river is only about three feet deep, so golfers can easily fish out errant discs.

Glen Tobias, an enthusiast from Lakeville, did not even try hole three.

"It's insane," he said. "The river is too close. You don't want to throw a $20 disc in the water."

Erika Hall, 15, who was just out playing for fun also had trouble with hole three.

"We had to use sticks to get it out of the river," she said of her Frisbee.

Tobias prefers hole four, which is a nice, tight path through the woods.

Unlike most sports, disc golf does not have a specific season and golfers, which Kennedy describes as "a hardy crew," will play in rain, flood, snow and fair weather.

"About the only thing that keeps them away is lightning," he said, "and maybe 40 mph winds."

Carey said the course has nine targets but can be played as an 18-hole course because each hole has two tees.

Kennedy said the township's course is a good start and that in time perhaps more obstacles could be added to intrigue the enthusiasts.

"It's a win-win all the way around," he said. "It adds an additional activity for the park without impacting other users."