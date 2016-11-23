Weather Forecast

    Semi-truck crashes close Highway 52, County Road 47 near Hampton

    By Kim Ukura Today at 8:58 a.m.

    Two separate crashes involving semi-trucks have shut down Highway 52 west of Farmington in both directions and County Road 47 near Hampton.

    According to the Dakota County Sheriff's Office, northbound Highway 52 is closed at Highway 50 in Hampton. Southbound Highway 52 is closed at 200th Street north of Hampton.

    Traffic traveling north on Highway 52 is being diverted east to Goodwin Avenue, north to County Road 46, and west back to Highway 52.

    Traffic traveling south is being diverted east on 200th Street, south on Goodwin Avenue to Highway 50, and west back to Highway 52.

    According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation's MN511.org website, all lanes of Highway 52 are expected to be blocked until 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

    The second crash has shut down County Road 47 between Goodwin Avenue and Hampton. Traffic is being diverted along Goodwin Avenue and Highway 50.

    Kim Ukura

    Kim Ukura began working at the Farmington/Rosemount Independent Town Pages in August of 2016. Previously, she served as the editor of the Morris Sun Tribune for five years. She graduated from the University of Minnesota, Morris in 2008 with degrees in English and journalism. She earned a master's degree in journalism from the University of Wisconsin, Madison in 2010. Prior to returning to Morris to work at the Sun Tribune, she worked in trade publishing. She has been recognized by the Minnesota Newspaper Association for human interest, multimedia, business and public affairs reporting. 

    kukura@rivertowns.net
