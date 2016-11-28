But to Chuck Welch, a father of three from Farmington, the post seemed like an open invitation to child predators.

"You think you're in a community of friends, but the creeps and the criminals know where to look," he said. "They prey on people's sense of security."

This bothered him so much he paid a visit to the Jacob Wetterling Resource Center in a building he manages in Minneapolis just to talk about his concerns.

Through their conversation, he decided to host a program at 7 p.m. Dec. 6 at Meadowview Elementary in Farmington, 6100 195th St. T., on how to protect kids online.

Program manager Alison Feigh, who was once a classmate of Jacob Wetterling, will speak on "Navigating the Virtual Playground: Healthy Choices and Worrisome Pitfalls for Today's Youth."

"Technology isn't a bad thing, but young people need help in navigating these tools so that their empathy and sense of self can also grow and develop," Feigh said.

She will touch on topics such as cyberbullying, texting, screen time and toxic images.

"This presentation details the risks student are facing and practical, positive ways that adults can respond," she said.

She prefers a positive, empowering approach to training kids and parents about safety, rather than a fear-based approach, she said.

The Center, founded in 1990 as the "Friends for Jacob" was formed by Jerry and Patty Wetterling after their son Jacob went missing in 1989. In 2016, the family finally learned he had been abducted and murdered and were able to lay him to rest. His story had resonated with many Minnesotans — parents, who began to keep their children close, and kids, who had to learn about stranger danger.

The center's mission is to educate the public about who takes children, how they do it and what people can do to stop it.

In 2014-2015 the center trained 17,283 people in various child safety topics. Their staff trains nationally. The online safety topic is one of the most requested.

"The online highway can have some steep learning curves, for students and for parents," Feigh said. "Youth can find themselves in over their head as technology choices move faster than their developmental abilities."

Feigh has worked in the sexual abuse prevention field for over 15 years. She has offered

proactive prevention messages through media interviews, including CNN, Fox News and local news stations. She has written two books on child safety, "On Those Runaway Days" and "I Can Play It Safe."

Welch said the program is free, although it has cost him nearly $300 to rent the room and hire the speaker.

"I think it's a small price to pay," he said.