Workshops planned to assist residents with MNsure

MNsure is a one-stop health insurance marketplace where Minnesotans can get help, compare plans, and choose from a variety of companies to find quality and affordable coverage.

Workshops will be held through Jan. 30 at Dakota County library locations. A certified navigator will help attendees set up MNsure accounts online, guide them through applications and answer any questions.

Local workshops will take place from 6-8 p.m. on the following dates:

• Wednesday, Dec. 14 at the Robert Trail Library, 14395 S. Robert Trail, Rosemount, 651-480-1200.

• Wednesday, Jan. 11 at the Farmington Library, 508 Third St., Farmington, 651-438-0250.

Anyone interested in attending should bring the names, dates of birth, incomes, social security numbers and employer-provided health insurance information of anyone in their household applying for health care coverage. Registration is recommended by calling the specific library branch to sign up for its workshop.

In addition to the workshops, a computer lab is available to residents Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the second floor of the Dakota County Northern Service Center, 1 Mendota Road W., West St. Paul, 55118. No appointment is necessary and there will be staff to answer questions and assist residents.