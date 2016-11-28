Nitrates, from nitrogen-rich fertilizers, are not filtering through the ground like they should in this area. The soil contains more clay and silt, causing water to drain more readily into nearby streams, which empty into the Vermillion River and are causing water quality issues for folks living downstream.

Because of poor drainage, farmers also have tilled their ditches to move water off the land, but this too has contributed to the overabundance of nitrates.

The county will be using bulldozers and excavators to dig up a two-acre parcel just west of the railroad, on Patrick Devney's property, along a creek called South Branch Vermillion River, and filling it with wood chips. It should look like a wetland when finished, full of vegetation.

"Nothing has ever been done like this before in Minnesota," said Travis Thiel, watershed specialist with the Dakota County Environmental Resources Department.

The science of nitrate filtration is still in its infancy, he said. "This is a hybrid approach, using wood chips and a wetland to filter the water."

Wood chips are a carbon source, Thiel explained. Bacteria on the carbon break down the nitrates into something less toxic.

The project will directly address nitrates that find their way into the South Branch Vermillion River, which flows into the Vermillion River and affects the eastern watershed's drinking water supply and the Mississippi River.

The Vermillion River Watershed Joint Powers Organization, which monitors the health of the Vermillion River, said the water downstream of Castle Rock Township has averaged 200,000 pounds of nitrate per year. The proposed project would reduce total nitrates by 13,600 pounds per year.

The Vermillion River Watershed is hoping to secure a $412,000 grant toward the project. Thiel said they'll know if they got the grant in December. If approved, construction could begin as soon as spring.

The road construction portion also will include paved shoulders and the installation of railroad crossing signals and gates.

County to invest more in transportation infrastructure

Dakota County Commissioner Mike Slavik gave an update on other transportation issues to the Farmington City Council Monday, Nov. 21.

He reminded the council of the county's decision in June to withdraw from the Counties Transit Improvement Board, a collaboration of five counties that have utilized a quarter-cent sales tax and $20 motor vehicle sales tax to invest in and advance transit projects.

The county became dissatisfied when it realized it was putting more into the pot than it was getting in return.

The county got the Cedar Avenue red and orange bus lines out of the deal, but since then has seen its money going toward light rail projects that have no impact south of the cities, Slavik said.

As part of the joint powers agreement, the county had to give a two-and-a-half year notice.

"If you leave, you have to pay your share for that time and your percentage of debt," he said.

So, even though the county pulled out and over the next couple of years likely won't see any of its investment returned, it still had to pay about $15 million.

According to the law, a county enrolled in CTIB could not get a percentage of sales tax for its own use. Now that the county has withdrawn, it can collect a half a percent of sales tax for roads, bridges and transit, Slavik said.

This, and the money saved from leaving CTIB will help the county cover the $13 million more it needs to maintain its roads.

"We like to have at least 90 percent of our roads be in good shape, and we were starting to sink below that," he said.

The county had budgeted about $50 million for roads and found it to be inadequate due to its consistent population growth. Slavik said the budget was changed to bump the road funds up to $72.7 million in 2017.

The county plans to do more overlay projects to help the roads last 10 to 20 years longer.