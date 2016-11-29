Hampton man awarded Dakota Electric Township Leader Award

"I was pretty surprised and honored," Reed said of the award. He has been a Douglas Township Supervisor for six years and has been serving as chair for the past four years. He has supported the local community in many ways, including serving on and chairing the planning commission, getting the Douglas Township solar ordinance passed, serving on the Dakota Township Officers Board and being vice chair of the 4-H auction committee. Reed was awarded $250 to donate to the charity of his choice, which he designated Dakota 4-H to receive it.

Peg Varien, township clerk, said Reed is a go-to resource person. He knows a lot and remembers a lot, and he is always willing to attend extra meetings.

"Service to the community runs in his family," Varien said. "His dad and grandfather were township officers. Jeff has also served on the Dakota County Fair board for many years."

It is easy to see why people speak well of Reed and the work he has done as he keeps the goal of local government in mind. "Township government is all about grassroots," he said. "We do our best to represent the needs of the community."

"People who serve the local townships are very dedicated to their communities," Peggy Johnson, Dakota Electric's community relations director, said. "As a member-owned cooperative, Dakota Electric is pleased to help recognize people like Jeff who do outstanding work."