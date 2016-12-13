Pat Enderlein, captain at the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office, said mail was torn open and left all over the street. The crime was first reported at about 6:45 a.m. on Saturday.

The city of Farmington experienced a similar rash of incidents over the weekend. Officer Jim Murphy said the department received a “significant” number of reports of mail being taken from boxes and “strewn about the street” as well as Christmas decorations being damaged.

Murphy said the department is working with Hampton to share any leads in case the incidents are connected. Any new information on the case or leads will be distributed on the department’s Facebook page.

DCSD recommends being diligent in retrieving mail and packages during the holiday season. In addition, they recommend a lockable mailbox if possible, using a P.O. Box around the holiday season and using shipment tracking. Trail cameras are also recommended.

Enderlein said DCSD encourages people to call them if they notice anything suspicious in their neighborhood.

Murphy said the department recommends that residents who plan to mail checks should drop them off at a secure box or directly at the post office, rather than putting up the flag at their mailbox.