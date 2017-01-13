The Department of Natural Resources and the Minnesota United Snowmobilers Association (MNUSA) are working together to encourage snowmobilers to register before they ride.

The state of Minnesota requires current registration on snowmobiles. A snowmobile may be registered for trail or nontrail use and is good for three years.

Minnesota has more than 22,000 miles of groomed snowmobile trails, with more than 21,000 miles maintained by local snowmobile club volunteers. Snowmobile trail maintenance costs are partially funded through snowmobile registrations.

Options for registering snowmobiles can be found at www.dnr.state.mn.us/snowmobiling/index.html.