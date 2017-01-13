Search
    Register snowmobiles to keep Minn. trails well marked, maintained

    By Forum News Service on Jan 13, 2017 at 1:30 p.m.

    ST. PAUL — Minnesota snowmobilers can help protect and preserve their sport by registering their snowmobiles

    The revenue from snowmobile registration helps funds local clubs that maintain and groom state trails.

    The Department of Natural Resources and the Minnesota United Snowmobilers Association (MNUSA) are working together to encourage snowmobilers to register before they ride.

    The state of Minnesota requires current registration on snowmobiles. A snowmobile may be registered for trail or nontrail use and is good for three years.

    Minnesota has more than 22,000 miles of groomed snowmobile trails, with more than 21,000 miles maintained by local snowmobile club volunteers. Snowmobile trail maintenance costs are partially funded through snowmobile registrations.

    Options for registering snowmobiles can be found at www.dnr.state.mn.us/snowmobiling/index.html.

    Forum News Service

    The Forum Communications News Service is the premier news wire service covering the Upper Midwest, including the Dakotas, Minnesota and Wisconsin. In addition to breaking and enterprise news, we offer a wide variety of sports, features, business, agriculture, outdoors and opinion content. For more information about the services we offer or to discuss content subscriptions, please contact us.

