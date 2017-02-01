Former Miss Farmington crowned St. Paul's Queen of the Snows

Sandoval was one of 21 candidates competing for the title.

As Queen of the Snows, she will serve as a goodwill ambassador for the Winter Carnival and the city of St. Paul, making 200 to 300 appearances throughout the nation over the course of the year.

"It's a really big honor to me because I've wanted to do this for 10 years," Sandoval said.

Sandoval was born in Nashville, but with a mother on active duty with the U.S. Army, she got used to moving around. Sandoval split her childhood between Nashville, Texas, Oklahoma and Minnesota. She attended third grade at Akin Road Elementary and sixth grade at Farmington Middle School, where she met her future husband. She graduated from Farmington High School in 2007. She lives in Minneapolis now but is moving back to Farmington next month.

Sandoval said part of her dream to be crowned Queen of the Snows stemmed from a desire to represent something bigger than herself, something she learned as Miss Farmington.

"I had a lot of pride being Miss Farmington," Sandoval said. "It was a big deal to me to represent Farmington, a town that I love. It's a safe community and a friendly community."

She credits the Farmington Ambassador Program with sparking her interest in pageants.

"There's no way I would have competed for Queen of Snows or been interested in any other pageants without having gone through the Farmington Ambassador Program," Sandoval said.

After she became Miss Farmington, she started attending other coronations on her own — more than 30 of them — and when she was invited to sing the national anthem at a St. Paul Saints game and spied a beautiful woman in a white pantsuit and a crown, she was hooked.

"The way she was carrying herself really spoke to me. She was just exuding how to act as a lady," Sandoval said. "She really made an impression on me, and ever since then I have wanted to run for Queen of the Snows."

The former Miss Farmington moved back to Oklahoma to finish college, and when she returned to Minnesota in 2014, she knew it was time to chase after that dream.

A Winter Carnival selection committee chooses Aurora, Queen of the Snows based on such criteria as public-speaking and general communication skills and poise. But Sandoval said what she kept hearing over and over again was how authentic she was.

"What I really strive to do is to be genuine," she said. "I'm not just walking around with a smile on my face because I have to."

Sandoval said by the time the Winter Carnival is over, she will have taken part in close to 100 different events. When the 10-day event is over, she will continue to make appearances at parades, festivals, schools, senior centers and assisted living facilities in Minnesota and beyond. Though the schedule has been intense and will continue to demand much of her time, Sandoval said she is proud to be helping create a legacy for the future.

"It's always been something I've wanted to do," she said. "I'm truly honored to have been chosen for this position and I'm excited to see what the year has in store."

Holly Shearer, chair and co-director of the Miss Farmington Royal Ambassador Program, said the Farmington Ambassador Program has been blessed to have a close knit family of ambassadors, including alumnae such as Sandoval.

"We are very fortunate that we have so many amazing young ladies in our community of Farmington," she said. "When Lindsey came to us expressing a desire to be a St. Paul Winter Carnival queen candidate, we were thrilled. Lindsey has a warm heart and a beautiful soul. She is gracious and humble. Deep down, we knew she would be a perfect fit for the Winter Carnival family ... We are so proud of her and of her desire to live out that dream."