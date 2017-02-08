"He looks up to the older kids," said his mom, Nancy Easter. "He thinks they're cool."

The family came over from Menomonie, Wis., to participate in the Winter Special Adventures event Saturday, Feb. 4, in Empire Township.

The annual event normally provides an opportunity for people with special needs to go snowmobiling. But, since there wasn't much snow, organizers partnered with local companies, such as Cannon Power Sports, Leo's South, Lighthouse Motor Sports and Sette Sports Center to borrow ATVs for the day.

"This year, unfortunately Mother Nature has not cooperated," said Brian Woodman, president of Winter Special Adventures. "But we decided the show must go on."

This was the first year organizers brought in the football team to assist.

"We're here to help the kids get on and off the rides, help them put their helmets on, just help them have a good time," said Jake Berreth, an FHS football player.

Easter, who has Down syndrome, seemed to enjoy their company as much as he did the ride, hugging his high school buddy, stealing his hat and mugging for the camera. Volunteers took guests on a bumpy, hilly ride around a plowed field adjacent to the Empire Township Public Works building.

The event, which was started by the Farmington Sno-Tigers snowmobile club seven years ago, had 17 participants its first year. By 2016, it had grown to 175, so the organizers decided to make it a separate nonprofit organization called Winter Special Adventures. Woodman said the cold wind and lack of snow may have kept some away this year, with 133 coming out.

Most of the 79 volunteers that came out Saturday are from the Sno-Tigers group, he said.

The event draws people from all over Minnesota and even a few from Wisconsin.

Woodman envisions it drawing from the Dakotas and Iowa some day.

"We really want this to be the premier winter event for people with special needs of all ages," he said.

Word gets out through Facebook and through special needs groups. Once a participant is registered, an annual email with invitation gets sent back.

"I've been here lots of times," said Dina Scheffel. She lives in a group home in Apple Valley and is wheelchair bound.

Her mother, Tara Scheffel, of Burnsville, said she starts asking about the event as early as August.

"She particularly said today, 'Can I ride by myself with them?'" Tara Scheffel said, amused by her daughter's wish not to have her parents tagging along.

Woodman said the event is open to disabled people of all ages and noted how many of the participants are in the 18 and older group.

Representatives from the Dakota County Sheriff's Department were there with one of their three snowmobiles and the Farmington Fire Department turned on the truck's sirens and lights for delighted spectators. The Dakota City Heritage Village loaned their trolley which took people down County Road 66 to a nearby farm to see animals.

The group has learned to adjust to meet the different special needs. One ATV was fitted with an open trailer of sorts in which a wheelchair can be rolled in and strapped down. Woodman said a few years ago, another man, who could not use his legs, stayed on by being strapped to the driver of the snowmobile.

"I don't know who has more fun; if it's the kids or us," Woodman said, watching Jonathan give a thumbs up as he went on yet another ride. "I'm all smiles all day long."

To learn more about the group, find their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/WinterSpecialAdventures.