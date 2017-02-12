The free event will offer informational sessions and feature 30 local service vendors. Services and resources to support children who have Autism Spectrum Disorder, developmental delays, mental health issues, learning disorders and physical disabilities will be available.

The event is sponsored by the Dakota County Community Transition Interagency Committee, Dakota County Interagency Early Intervention Committee and the Dakota County Collaborative. Snacks and coffee will be provided and attendees can enter to win gift cards from local businesses.

For more information or for special accommodations, contact Janell Schilman or Andrea Grossman at 952-892-7400. For more event information, visit www.dakotacounty.us and search Resource Fair.