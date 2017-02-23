Spring Expo inspires gardeners to get growing

The Dakota County Master Gardeners have prepared a spring expo March 4 called "Let's Get Growing!" to inspire the green thumb community.

The expo, which runs from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Rosemount Community Center, features eight session topics, a silent auction fundraiser, lunch and a keynote address by Curt Coudron, a resource conservationist with the Dakota County Soil and Water Conservation District.

Participants can pick two of the eight topics to attend during the breakout sessions.

Session one offers a class on lilies by Barbara Sautner, co-owner of Hartle-Gilman Lilies. Sautner will cover different types of lilies, their bloom times, culture and how to increase lilies through scaling.

JoAnne Sabin, a University of Minnesota Extension master gardener and beekeeper, will teach a class on planting for pollinators.

Ann Sawyer, who is in the final year of her doctorate in soil science at the University of Minnesota, will teach about the relationships between microbes and plants and how to maintain a healthy soil.

James Calkins, a horticulturist, researcher and teacher, will speak on understanding the effect of light on plants and how to make shade plants flourish.

Session two offers a class on native plants, taught by Janet Erdman, a Dakota County master gardener. She will teach participants to identify wildflowers and how to cultivate perennials native to Minnesota.

Shari Mayer, who managed an herb garden at the University of Minnesota's UMORE Park in Rosemount, will focus on herbs and how to incorporate them into existing gardens and home landscape.

Ronald Spinosa, past president of the Minnesota Mycological Society and editor of the MMS newsletter "The Toadstool Review," will give an introduction to mushrooms and reveal the essential role of fungi in the planet's ecosystem.

Finally, Mary Maguire Lerman, who has helped with parks such as the Como Park Conservatory, the Loring Park Garden of the Seasons, Longfellow Gardens in Minnehaha Park and more, will teach a class on container gardening.

The event is sponsored by the University of Minnesota Master Gardeners of Dakota County.

Cost is $35. To register, call 651-480-7700.