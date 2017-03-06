Crops Day will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 15, at Dakota Electric Association, 4300 220th St. W., Farmington.

Topics this year will include soil health and nitrogen fertilizer research, understanding corn root zone water use, the nitrogen fertilizer management plan in Dakota County, energy conservation, and citizen involvement in local watershed planning and weed control.

Speakers at the program come from University of Minnesota Extension, the Minnesota Department of Agriculture, USDA-NRCS, Dakota County Soil and Water Conservation, and Dakota Electric Association.

This event is free and open to the public. Lunch will be provided. Drop-ins are welcome, but if possible pre-registration is requested for food-planning purposes. To RSVP please contact Jackie at 651-463-6319 or jbauer@dakotaelectric.com.

For program information or questions, contact David Nicolai, regional extension crops educator, at 651-480-7700 or nico0071@umn.edu.

The Southeast Irrigators Association annual meeting will be held in the same space immediately after the Crops Day.