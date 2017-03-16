Vermillion Riverkeepers volunteers from the nonprofit conservation group Minnesota Trout Unlimited worked with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Saturday, March 4 to remove almost two acres of invasive, non-native buckthorn brush from the South Branch of the Vermillion River State Aquatic Management Area just east of Farmington.

Area students are also helping to prepare for the upcoming trout fishing season. Around 7,000 little trout are swimming in 17 Minnesota classrooms as part of Minnesota Trout Unlimited's watershed education program. Students have raised their fish from eggs in special coldwater aquariums. In May, students from area schools will release their rainbow trout in the Vermillion River in Farmington.

Minnesota Trout Unlimited's education program is designed to help kids connect with watersheds through hands-on learning. The program is supported by a grant from the State of Minnesota's Environment and Natural Resources Trust Fund and is supported with the help of many local volunteers and community donations.

To help raise money for these stream restoration and education programs, Minnesota Trout Unlimited is sponsoring the Great Waters Fly Fishing Expo March 17, 18, and 19 at Hamline University in St. Paul. More than three dozen presentations on fly fishing are included in the ticket price, plus fly casting lessons on Hamline University's pool. There is also a separate Saturday night Fly Fishing Film and Video Showcase event March 18.

For more information about the Great Waters Fly Fishing Expo, visit www.greatwatersflyexpo.com.

To learn more about supporting the watershed education program, volunteering on stream restoration projects, and learning about fly fishing, by visiting www.mntu.org.