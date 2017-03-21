Director Kayla Yaeger said the production now holds the ticket sales record at the Lakeville Area Arts Center with more than 2,500 tickets sold.

The show stars a number of performers from the area including Meghan Hayes (Ariel) and Joey Orlando (Sebastian) of Rosemount and Hunter Conrad (Prince Eric), Tony Vietti (Chief Louis), and Claire Vietti (Flotsam) from Farmington. Also pictured are Kelly Beck-O'Sullivan of Apple Valley as Ursula and Rachael Berstein of Woodbury as Jetsam.

For more information visit www.childrenscastletheater.org.