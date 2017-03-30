Area Easter bunny activities abound

Farmington

In Farmington, children can visit the Rambling River Center from 9-10:30 a.m. April 1, for the City of Farmington's annual Breakfast with the Bunnies. For $6 per person, families can enjoy rolls, fresh fruit, juice and coffee, a silly bunny story and spring-themed crafts.

But the highlight of this event each year is the opportunity for kids to interact with live bunnies and meet the Easter bunny. There will be many photo opportunities, so parents are encouraged to bring a camera.

Registration for this event has been extended through 4:30 p.m. Friday, March 31. Participants can sign up by visiting bit.ly/2nIB7wc or calling 651-280-6870. The Rambling River Center is located at 325 Oak St.

The Farmington Business Association's annual Easter event is making the old new again. While the organization has hosted an Easter carnival for nearly a decade now, it is returning to its roots to host an egg hunt from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, April 8, at Dodge Middle School.

Kids will be divided into four different age groups to search the soccer fields at Dodge Middle School for 1,000 eggs. Most eggs will contain candy, but some will contain slips of paper kids can turn in for prizes, including two bikes donated by Dakota Electric. Twenty-one lucky kids will crack open their eggs to find certificates to trade in for Easter baskets at local businesses, and there will be $200 in dollar coins inside eggs well.

In addition to hunting for eggs and prizes, kids can have their faces painted by Farmington Ambassadors and pose for photos with the Easter bunny. The event is free to the public, though donations to the Farmington Food Shelf are welcome. Dodge Middle School is located at 4200 208th St. W. The event will take place rain or shine.

If you are looking for Easter activities you can enjoy with your family on a smaller scale, Trinity Care Center, located at 3410 213th St. W., will host a free indoor Easter egg hunt at 1:30 p.m. April 8. Children can hunt for Easter eggs, decorate an Easter egg, and enjoy cookies and face-painting. No registration is required.

Rosemount

The Rosemount Lions Club will once again host its popular spring egg hunt at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 8, at the Ames Soccer Complex at Dakota County Technical College, 1300 145th St. W. Kids ages 10 and under will be divided into three age categories and invited to search the soccer fields for eggs and candy. The Easter bunny will make an appearance too, so be sure to bring a camera. Families are encouraged to show up early, as the event starts at 10 a.m. Children should bring their own bags for collecting candy. The event is free to the public, though donations are welcome.

If outdoor egg hunts aren't your thing, you can celebrate the holiday indoors with Rosemount Cinema's HOP to the Movies! family spring event at 9 a.m. April 15. Activities will include coloring and craft stations, an egg hunt at 9:30 a.m., photos with the Easter bunny, and a screening of the movie "Hop" at 10 a.m. Tickets are $8 per person. Rosemount Cinema is located at 15280 Carrousel Way.

Lakeville

If you've driven anywhere in the South metro this past month, chances are you've seen the sidewalk signs advertising a glow in the dark egg hunt in the area.

Southland City Church will host a glow in the dark Easter egg hunt Sunday, April 16. Kids are invited to wear white or neon, as there will be black lights and a giant Lite Brite-style board. There also will be a live DJ and thousands of candy-filled eggs for kids to find.

The egg hunt will follow Easter Sunday services at Lakeville North High School, 19600 Ipava Ave. Services are scheduled for 9, 10:15 and 11:30 a.m.