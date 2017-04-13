Cold Weather Rule protections end April 15

“We understand that customers occasionally face challenges paying their bills so we work with them to find payment plans that meet their needs,” said Pat Boland, manager of customer policy and assistance. “Local nonprofit organizations and community action programs can also provide financial assistance, and funds are still available, so we want customers taking advantage of these programs.”

Income eligible households may also qualify for energy efficiency and conservation programs. For more information, customers can contact Xcel Energy at 800-895-4999.