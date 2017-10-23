Clothing found on Prescott bridge triggers water, air search

According to a news release from Prescott Police Interim Chief Rob Funk, at about 9:40 a.m. Prescott Police were notified that personal property had been found on the north sidewalk about one-third of the way to Minnesota from the Wisconsin side of the bridge, including a medium blue Pac Tech Performance jacket, a pair of "cheater-type" glasses and a neck band commonly used to keep the neck area warm.

Water patrol and dive units were summoned to search the area below the bridge, while the Minnesota State Patrol conducted air search support by helicopter.

"It is highly unusual to find personal property midway on the bridge walk, so we initiated a search of the water below the bridge," Funk said in the news release. "There is nothing at this point to suggest anyone fell into the St. Croix from the bridge, however with lower water temperatures and given circumstances, this was a possibility we wanted to eliminate sooner rather than later."

There was no evidence of foul play, nor was any identification located with the property.

Nothing located during the water search warranted further investigation, Funk said. The water patrols used side scan sonar and submersible cameras in their search.

Pierce County Sheriff's Department, Pierce County Sheriff's Department Water Patrol, Pierce County Dive Team, Washington County Sheriff's Department and Water Patrol, Wisconsin and Minnesota Departments of Natural Resources, Minnesota State Patrol helicopter and Prescott Fire assisted Prescott Police with the water search.

If anyone has any information regarding the owner of these items, contact Prescott Police at 715-262-5512.