"Bloomington police immediately took appropriate actions to control last night's isolated incident to ensure the safety and security of our guests," the mall said in a statement. "Mall of America has the largest privately trained security force in the country and we are vigilant and committed to providing a safe environment for our guests, employees and tenants."

On Sunday evening, two brothers from Minneapolis were stabbed with a knife in a Macy's dressing room. The suspect, 20-year-old Mahad Abdiaziz Abdiraham, of Minneapolis, was attempting to rob one of the men, police said.

When confronted, he stabbed the man he had tried to rob and another in his party, police said.

Others in the party disarmed the attacker and restrained him until officers arrived, according to police.

Abdiraham has been arrested on suspicion of first-degree assault. His criminal history is limited to traffic violations.

The two stabbing victims, identified Monday as 19-year-old Alexander Sanchez and 25-year-old John Sanchez, were taken to Hennepin County Medical Center with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Alexander Sanchez, who suffered serious wounds to his face and upper body, remains hospitalized, while John Sanchez, whose wounds were limited to his upper body, has been released, according to a news release issued by the Bloomington Police Department.

Cass Lake woman dies from gunshot, man in custody

CASS LAKE, Minn. — A Cass Lake man is in custody Monday, Nov. 13, after a Cass Lake woman was fatally shot in the head in northern Minnesota.

The woman, who has not been identified by law enforcement, died at the scene of the shooting Sunday morning.

According to a news release from the Cass County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a report of a shooting at a "residence in the Cass Lake area" at about 8:17 a.m. Sunday. Deputies performed life-saving efforts on the 25-year-old woman, but she died at the scene.

Brandon Joseph Roy was apprehended in connection with the death and is in custody in Cass County Jail in Walker pending formal charges, Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch said.

The Cass County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Leech Lake Ambulance Service, the Leech Lake Tribal Police Department, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

Two men found dead with gunshot wounds in Menahga

MENAHGA, Minn.—Two men have been found shot to death inside a residence in Menahga.

The Menahga Police Department and Wadena County Sheriff's Office found the men after responding to a 911 call at 12:05 a.m. Monday, Nov. 13.

Names of the victims have not been released.

Authorities have not said what led up to the deaths, but do not believe there is any risk to the public, the sheriff's office said.

The Menahga Police Department, the Wadena County Sheriff's Office and the Minnesota Bureau Criminal Apprehension are investigating.

Man found dead in Olivia home after domestic incident

OLIVIA, Minn. — A man was found dead in an Olivia residence approximately four hours after police responded to a domestic incident there Monday morning, Nov. 13.

A woman and children fled the residence and an Olivia police officer responding to the incident made entry into the house, where a small child was removed. The officer also attempted to make contact with the man with no success, according to the Olivia Police Department.

The female victim told responding officers that the male suspect may have access to a couple of long guns. Police established a perimeter around the residence.

Neighbors were notified of the potential danger and law enforcement response, and the school was put on precautionary lockdown.

Just before 11 a.m., emergency responders found the man deceased inside the residence.

The Midwest Medical Examiner's Office will be determine the cause of death and notify next of kin.

Police: Minn. teen killed by vehicle was part of drug robbery gone bad

ANDOVER, Minn. --Authorities have arrested a third suspect in the Friday night hit-and-run death of a teenager in Andover, which they now are labeling second-degree murder.

Investigators announced Sunday that the death of Tristan Gene Robinson, 17, of Nowthen, was not an accident as previously reported, but that the teen was run down as part of a drug-related robbery gone bad in the town north of the Twin Cities.

On Monday morning, 19-year-old suspect Loren Gafner of St. Francis was arrested in Isanti after a state trooper saw him. On Sunday, 17-year-old suspect Daveion Maddox of St. Francis was arrested in a vehicle in Oak Grove. Another juvenile from St. Francis, who has not been identified, was also taken into custody Sunday.

Police believe Gafner was driving the 2005 Mercury Montego that struck Robinson on Friday night. Police say they have recovered the car.

Robinson was struck about 6:20 p.m. Friday after he left a friend's house. His friends reported that they "heard a dull collision sound followed by screeching tires," police said. "They went outside to investigate and saw their friend in the street with multiple injuries. They did not see a vehicle."

Robinson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police ask anyone with information to call the Anoka County sheriff's office at 763- 427-1212 or to call 911.

Medical examiner: Police shot Crystal man in head during standoff

CRYSTAL, Minn.—Authorities say a reportedly suicidal man was fatally shot by police after exchanging gunfire with officers Friday night in the Twin Cities suburb of Crystal.

According to the Hennepin County medical examiner's office, the death of Ronald Lee Klitzka, 62, of Crystal was ruled a homicide. He had been shot in the head.

According to the sheriff's office, the incident began shortly after 5 p.m. when 911 dispatchers received a call about a suicidal person in the 5100 block of Angeline Avenue North.

Officers from Crystal, backed up by New Hope and Robbinsdale police, were dispatched to the residence.

At the scene, officers encountered a man with a gun.

Neighboring houses were evacuated as police attempted to contact the man, later identified as Klitzka. Upon making contact with him, shots were fired by both the man and officers.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. No officers were injured.

The sheriff's office was investigating the incident at the request of Crystal police.