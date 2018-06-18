Flooding closes highways in northern Wisconsin
Due to flooding conditions and the current weather forecast of additional rain, travel overnight is not advised in Ashland, Bayfield, Douglas, and Iron Counties. WisDOT continues to work with County and Local partners to identify and sign detour routes early on Monday, June 18.
Continue to check https://511wi.gov for the most current closures and detours.
Bayfield County
Highway: US 2
Location: At North Fish Creek (east of Ino), approximately 1 mile east of the intersection with County G.
Condition: Road completely washed out.
Detour: Traffic detoured via WIS 13.
Highway: US 63
Location: Between US 2 and Drummond
Condition: Water over the road in multiple locations and at the structure over Fish Creek.
Detour: Currently no posted detour.
Douglas County
Highway: US 53 southbound (*updated*)
Location: Between Huron Road and County A (near Solon Springs)
Condition: Closed due to culvert washouts.
Detour: Southbound traffic moved to the northbound lanes; reducing northbound US 53 to one lane in each direction between Bennett and Business 53 (Solon Springs)
Highway: WIS 35
Location: County B to County T (Pattison State Park area)
Condition: Water over the roadway and impassable.
Detour: No posted detour.
Iron County
Highway: WIS 77
Location: Between Casey Sag Road and WIS 122, west of Upson. Highway closed at WIS 13 and US 51 (Hurley).
Condition: Repairs made to allow emergency access. Waiting for conditions to improve before opening to through traffic.
Detour: Traffic detoured via WIS 13, US 2, and US 51.
Repairs are dependent on favorable weather conditions. Motorists are reminded:
- DO NOT drive through flooded roadways. If a there is water over the road, turn around and report the condition to local authorities.
- DO NOT drive around barricades.
For more information regarding traffic impacts check www.511wi.gov.