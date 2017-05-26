Summer concert series begins in Farmington

In its third year, the Music in the Park concert series will light up the outdoor green space to give residents and guests four free concerts under the sunshine while relaxing near the lush, tree canopy.

Attendance has been solid the past few years and varies greatly depending on the weather and the band playing, according to Missie Kohlbeck, recreation supervisor for City of Farmington.

"We have some families for come to every single one, and some families bring the kids and takeout and a blanket and eat dinner at the park," Kohlbeck said.

Each band was selected to offer diverse, outdoor musical entertainment aimed to offer a fun outdoor diversion for all ages this summer.

In August, the children's musical group Bazillions will entertain with fun-loving, interactive music. The band sings silly songs about macaroni and cheese, messy rooms and doing homework, Kohlbeck said.

Besides four free summer concerts, the parks and recreation department will offer two outdoor summer movies for children and families this summer.

The first outdoor movie will be "Finding Dory" to play at dusk July 28, in Lake Julia Park located at 5105 187 St. W, on the north side of Farmington.

The second summer flick is "The Jungle Book" the live animal movie version and it will begin at dusk Saturday, Sept. 9, in North Creek Park located at 18200 Dunbury Avenue in Farmington.

In case of inclement weather, the band will play indoors at Rambling River Center's banquet room in downtown Farmington. If it rains, outdoor movies will be postponed.

"All our movies and music are sponsored by local businesses and organizations and we appreciate all our donors," Kohlbeck said.

"This is a time for the community to get together and a place where you can get to know your neighbors and other people at these fun, family events."

If you go:

What: Summer Music in the Park concert series and summer outdoor movies

Farmington Parks and Recreation welcomes the community to bring blankets or chairs to soak in the warm weather and enjoy a variety of music from local bands and performers.

When: 7 p.m. the last Thursdays of the month

Where: Rambling River Park near the shelter or inside Rambling River Center's banquet room in case of inclement weather.

Cost: Four free concerts and outdoor movies

Concert lineup:

• Thursday, June 29: Woodshop the Band, a skiffle or jug band from Minneapolis, will play old, new country, rock, punk and blues tunes. The event is sponsored by Chemquest and Farmington Liquors.

• Thursday, July 27: Darlene & The Boys band are back to bring the highest quality performance. Darlene performs on TV, radio and has delighted to give stage shows alongside stars from the Grand Ole Opry. The concert is sponsored by Chemquest, Farmington Liquors and Impact Auto.

• Thursday, August 31: The Bazillions band will perform kid-friendly rock 'n roll tunes. The event is sponsored by Chemquest, Farmington Gymnastics Center, Park Dental and Xpress Coin Laundry.