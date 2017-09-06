Ramble Jam returns Sept. 15-16

Ramble Jam, the club's lone fundraiser, will draw thousands of music fans and some of the fastest-rising country artists around to Farmington Sept. 15-16 for a weekend of music, camping and good times. And it's all for the good of the community.

This year's event, the seventh since Ramble Jam launched as a one-night concert in a fairgrounds exhibition barn, has the event's highest-profile lineup yet. Big-name national artists Kip Moore, Brett Young, Drake White, Tucker Beathard, William Michael Morgan and Drew Baldridge will all take the stage, as will local favorites Chris Hawkey and The Plott Hounds.

Pulling together such a large event is a daunting job for a club with fewer than 30 members, but the results are more than worth the effort. Ramble Jam's contributions to the community include:

• Raising $260,000 over the past three years to support local causes,

• Providing a fundraiser that last year allowed community groups to raise an additional $17,390,

• Bringing music fans from across the country to Farmington, and

• Generating one of the busiest weekends of the year for Farmington restaurants and liquor stores.

"By the end of the weekend, every Farmington Rotarian is ready to sleep for about a week. It's a big job for such a small club, but creating this event each year is incredibly gratifying because we know how much good this one weekend will allow us to do for the community," said Krysia Moe, Farmington Rotary president for 2017-18. "Ramble Jam brings the community together, it brings people to Farmington who might otherwise never visit, and as exhausting as it is, it's fun for us to see everyone having great time. Raising money is our main goal with Ramble Jam, but creating a special event for Farmington is a nice bonus."

Among other donations, money raised at Ramble Jam supports scholarships for Farmington-area students, donations to the Farmington police and fire departments, and funds that support Farmington families in economic difficulty.

In addition to Farmington Rotary, Ramble Jam is presented by Jeff Belzer's Auto Group and K102. Tickets and campsites are available now for Ramble Jam 2017. For information, visit www.ramblejamcountry.com.